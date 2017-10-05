GMP Securities Trims Raging River Exploration Inc (RRX) Target Price to C$10.00

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX) had its price target trimmed by GMP Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RRX. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Raging River Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Raging River Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Raging River Exploration from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.22.

Raging River Exploration (RRX) opened at 7.54 on Monday. Raging River Exploration has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

About Raging River Exploration

Raging River Exploration Inc, a junior oil and gas production company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Viking oil resource play located in the Dodsland area in Southwestern Saskatchewan and southeast Alberta.

