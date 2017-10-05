GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLYC. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ GLYC) traded down 1.28% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 275,117 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $16.94. The company’s market cap is $430.63 million.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post ($1.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Helen M. Thackray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs. The Company operates through the identification and development of glycomimetic compounds segment. The Company is developing its lead drug candidate, GMI-1070 (Rivipansel), for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease.

