GLG Partners LP Lowers Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

GLG Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422,520 shares during the quarter. GLG Partners LP’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at $6,741,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 117.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,072,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,657 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 962,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 237,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE NBR) opened at 7.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The stock’s market cap is $2.27 billion. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $18.40.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $630.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post ($1.50) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -9.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NBR shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

