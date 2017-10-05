GLG Partners LP Invests $202,000 in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

GLG Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) opened at 36.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.50. HollyFrontier Corporation has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.23.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. HollyFrontier Corporation had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corporation will post $1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. HollyFrontier Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. BidaskClub upgraded HollyFrontier Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank set a $29.00 target price on HollyFrontier Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Simmons reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

