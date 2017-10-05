Glencore PLC (GLEN) Given a GBX 310 Price Target by J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 310 ($4.11) price objective on Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Glencore PLC from GBX 400 ($5.31) to GBX 450 ($5.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS AG set a GBX 350 ($4.64) price objective on Glencore PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Glencore PLC in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 347 ($4.60) price objective on Glencore PLC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Glencore PLC in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore PLC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 371.25 ($4.92).

Shares of Glencore PLC (GLEN) traded up 3.03% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 370.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,055,662 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 52.81 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 317.93. Glencore PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 213.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 374.70.

In related news, insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £169,000 ($224,167.66).

About Glencore PLC

Glencore plc is an integrated producer and marketer of commodities, such as metals and minerals, energy products, agricultural products and Corporate and other. The Metals and minerals segment is engaged in copper, zinc/lead, nickel, ferroalloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore production and marketing.

