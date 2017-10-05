J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,570 ($20.83) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. S&P Global set a GBX 1,500 ($19.90) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,750 ($23.21) to GBX 1,675 ($22.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,775 ($23.54) to GBX 1,725 ($22.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,691.86 ($22.44).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) opened at 1512.50 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 73.93 billion. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,444.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,745.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,496.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,592.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “GlaxoSmithKline plc’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/glaxosmithkline-plcs-gsk-neutral-rating-reiterated-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 2,267 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($21.21) per share, for a total transaction of £36,249.33 ($48,082.41). Also, insider Patrick Vallance acquired 861 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($21.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,930.98 ($18,478.55). Insiders bought 3,152 shares of company stock worth $5,055,023 over the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.