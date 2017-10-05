Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 50,940.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,084,000 after buying an additional 9,621,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2,008.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,355,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,623,000 after buying an additional 1,291,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,003,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,899,000 after buying an additional 615,216 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,631,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,402,000 after buying an additional 381,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) opened at 37.32 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

GBCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company provides commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it provided banking services from approximately 140 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Washington, through its bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank (the Bank). It offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

