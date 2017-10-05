Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America Corporation reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 82.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post $8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,404,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 25,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $2,066,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,819 shares of company stock worth $39,298,919. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 583.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.4% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

