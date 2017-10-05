Gigamon Inc. (GIMO) Director Ted C. Ho Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Gigamon Inc. (NYSE:GIMO) Director Ted C. Ho sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $1,278,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Gigamon Inc. (GIMO) traded up 0.58% during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 105,667 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.73 and a beta of 1.50. Gigamon Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $61.25.
Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Gigamon had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gigamon Inc. will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on GIMO shares. Dougherty & Co upgraded Gigamon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price target on Gigamon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Gigamon in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Gigamon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gigamon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gigamon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gigamon during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gigamon during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gigamon by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Gigamon by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gigamon during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gigamon
Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.
