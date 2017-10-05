Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEVO. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gevo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ GEVO) traded up 3.83% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. 357,120 shares of the stock traded hands. Gevo has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.54 million.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 108.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gevo will post ($2.00) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 182,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc (Gevo) is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company. The Company has developed a technology that uses a combination of synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, chemistry and chemical engineering to focus primarily on the production of isobutanol, as well as related products from renewable feedstock.

