Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Debt Trading 2% Lower

An issue of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) bonds fell 2% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.7% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $98.00. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNW. ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.
Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) opened at 3.48 on Thursday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.74 billion.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 9,605.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,718,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,723,000 after buying an additional 48,216,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,753,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,413,000 after buying an additional 2,745,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,984,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,689,000 after buying an additional 1,047,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,535,000 after buying an additional 391,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Genworth Financial by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 3,885,469 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.
