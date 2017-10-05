Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Debt Trading 2% Lower

An issue of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) bonds fell 2% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.7% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $98.00. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNW. ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

Get Genworth Financial Inc alerts:

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) opened at 3.48 on Thursday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.74 billion.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 9,605.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,718,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,723,000 after buying an additional 48,216,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,753,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,413,000 after buying an additional 2,745,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,984,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,689,000 after buying an additional 1,047,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,535,000 after buying an additional 391,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Genworth Financial by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 3,885,469 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/genworth-financial-inc-gnw-debt-trading-2-lower.html.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.