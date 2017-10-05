Genworth Financial (GNW) Given News Impact Score of 0.22

News stories about Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genworth Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.9835597579991 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Genworth Financial (GNW) traded down 1.72% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,860 shares. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.71 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genworth Financial will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

GNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

