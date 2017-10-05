Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Position Boosted by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 15,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,457,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,648,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,451,526,000 after purchasing an additional 218,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,672,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,408,000 after purchasing an additional 133,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,318,000 after purchasing an additional 874,466 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,121,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,253,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts Company alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) opened at 95.21 on Thursday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $100.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.73 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 58.32%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/genuine-parts-company-gpc-position-boosted-by-sun-life-financial-inc.html.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.