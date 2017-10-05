GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) SVP Eric Stier Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Eric Stier sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Stier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Eric Stier sold 311 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $3,032.25.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ GNMK) traded up 0.157% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.575. 142,971 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company’s market capitalization is $523.44 million.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 109.89%. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post ($1.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,020,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after acquiring an additional 962,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after acquiring an additional 559,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,541,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after acquiring an additional 443,005 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 12.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after acquiring an additional 266,969 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after acquiring an additional 453,329 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology.

