General Moly, Inc. (GMO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GMO) (TSE:GMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $0.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of General Moly (GMO) opened at 0.3662 on Tuesday. General Moly has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The company’s market cap is $40.71 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

General Moly (NYSEMKT:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Moly will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 7,900.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 276,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of General Moly worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc is engaged in the business of the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum. The Company, through its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, holds interest in the Mt. Hope Project, a molybdenum property, located in Eureka County, Nevada. The Mt. Hope Project contains molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds of which 1.2 billion pounds are estimated to be recoverable.

