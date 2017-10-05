General Moly, Inc. (GMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GMO) (TSE:GMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “General Moly is a U.S.-based molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the American Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. Their primary asset, their interest in the Mt. Hope project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with their second molybdenum property, the Hall-Tonopah project which is also located in central Nevada. Their goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer by the middle of the next decade. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of General Moly in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of General Moly (NYSEMKT:GMO) traded up 3.77% on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 32,841 shares. The company’s market cap is $42.24 million. General Moly has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

General Moly (NYSEMKT:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that General Moly will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 7,900.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 276,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of General Moly worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc is engaged in the business of the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum. The Company, through its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, holds interest in the Mt. Hope Project, a molybdenum property, located in Eureka County, Nevada. The Mt. Hope Project contains molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds of which 1.2 billion pounds are estimated to be recoverable.

