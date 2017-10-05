General Electric Company (GE) Position Lifted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $106,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $114,000. PHH Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in General Electric by 105.0% during the first quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric Company alerts:

General Electric Company (NYSE GE) traded up 0.0241% during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.4859. The company had a trading volume of 17,503,301 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.8245 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric Company will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “General Electric Company (GE) Position Lifted by Cullinan Associates Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/general-electric-company-ge-position-lifted-by-cullinan-associates-inc.html.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vetr upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.63 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on General Electric from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

In other news, Vice Chairman Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $633,375.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,141.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Leonard Flannery bought 103,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $2,657,805.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,021,030.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 233,253 shares of company stock worth $5,860,264 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.