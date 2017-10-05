General Communication (GNCMA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about General Communication (NASDAQ:GNCMA) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Communication earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7693459655061 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of General Communication (NASDAQ:GNCMA) remained flat at $42.28 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 90,152 shares. The stock’s market cap is $1.53 billion. General Communication has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34.

In other General Communication news, SVP William C. Behnke sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $695,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Communication

General Communication, Inc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a communications provider with operations primarily in the State of Alaska. The Company provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under its GCI brand.

