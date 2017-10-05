Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC) Lifted to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Generac Holdlings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Generac Holdlings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Generac Holdlings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Generac Holdlings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac Holdlings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

Generac Holdlings (GNRC) opened at 48.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.41. Generac Holdlings has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. Generac Holdlings had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdlings will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac Holdlings news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,054,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $619,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 9,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Generac Holdlings

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

