Generac Holdlings (GNRC) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News headlines about Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Generac Holdlings earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.7803496607252 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have commented on GNRC shares. TheStreet upgraded Generac Holdlings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Generac Holdlings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Generac Holdlings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Generac Holdlings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Generac Holdlings in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) opened at 48.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. Generac Holdlings has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. Generac Holdlings had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdlings will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,054,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $619,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Generac Holdlings

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

