Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) Insider Buys C$1,426,973.36 in Stock

Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT) (NYSE:GZT) insider Ltd. Gazit-Globe purchased 42,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,426,973.36.

Ltd. Gazit-Globe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, October 1st, Ltd. Gazit-Globe purchased 122,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,123,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe purchased 27,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$916,920.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe purchased 61,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,071,560.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe purchased 69,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,348,070.00.

On Sunday, September 24th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe purchased 1,500 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,345.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe purchased 156,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,333,640.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe purchased 4,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe purchased 29,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$995,570.00.

On Sunday, September 3rd, Ltd. Gazit-Globe purchased 36,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,244,160.00.

On Monday, September 4th, Ltd. Gazit-Globe purchased 78,000 shares of Gazit Globe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,685,540.00.

Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT) opened at 11.80 on Thursday. Gazit Globe Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.

