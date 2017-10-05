Gartner’s (IT) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $132.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Gartner (NYSE IT) traded down 0.02% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.89. 186,215 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.16. Gartner has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 103.10%. The firm had revenue of $843.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post $3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,990.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robin B. Kranich sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $899,038.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,463.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,363 shares of company stock worth $2,775,387 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 466.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth $124,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 31.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. The Company works with clients to research, analyze and interpret the business of information technology (IT), supply chain and marketing within the context of their individual roles. It operates in three segments: Research, Consulting and Events.

