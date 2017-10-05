Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Simmons reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on Gardner Denver Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Gardner Denver Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gardner Denver Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE:GDI) traded down 0.37% on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 417,850 shares. The stock’s market cap is $5.25 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. Gardner Denver Holdings has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $27.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth $15,938,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $1,719,000. NGAM Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $622,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gardner Denver Holdings

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc is a global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipments and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. The Company operates through three business segments: Industry, Energy and Medical. Industry segment designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of air compression, vacuum and blower products.

