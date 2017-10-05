FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Issued By William Blair (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Monday. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.
Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) opened at 52.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lloyds Banking Group plc increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.
