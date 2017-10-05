Fulgent Genetic (FLGT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetic (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetic in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of Fulgent Genetic (FLGT) traded down 3.27% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. 1,582 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $84.09 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Fulgent Genetic has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Fulgent Genetic (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fulgent Genetic had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetic will post $0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetic news, CFO Paul Kim sold 6,134 shares of Fulgent Genetic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $35,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetic by 2,046.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetic during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetic during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetic by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 266,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 89,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetic by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetic

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

