FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $123,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co held its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Best Buy Co. were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co. in the second quarter valued at $284,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co. by 18,281.8% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,050 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co. by 65.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Best Buy Co. in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy Co. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Best Buy Co. from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Best Buy Co. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Best Buy Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

In related news, CEO Hubert Joly sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $882,861.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,398,384.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $179,452.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,259 shares of company stock worth $9,182,693 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) traded up 0.96% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,548 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $63.32. Best Buy Co. also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 993 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 163% compared to the average volume of 378 call options.

Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Best Buy Co. had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 3.00%. Best Buy Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy Co.’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Best Buy Co. Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

