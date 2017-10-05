FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $108,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (FE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co held its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,626,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,767,000 after purchasing an additional 57,820 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corporation in the first quarter worth $664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy Corporation alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.02.

Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) traded up 0.26% during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.43. 341,869 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $13.96 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. FirstEnergy Corporation had a negative net margin of 35.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post $2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. FirstEnergy Corporation’s payout ratio is -12.31%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $108,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (FE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/fukoku-mutual-life-insurance-co-has-108000-stake-in-firstenergy-corporation-fe.html.

FirstEnergy Corporation Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.