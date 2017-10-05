FTB Advisors Inc. Has $7.17 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $104,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Fiserv by 53.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Fiserv by 11,838.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) traded up 0.02% during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 134,941 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $129.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $762,682.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,240.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $2,142,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,749.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,124 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,543. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.05.

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

