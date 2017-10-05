Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited (FST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited (LON:FST) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on the stock.

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited (LON FST) remained flat at GBX 137.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 78.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 154.25. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 55.72 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.06.

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited Company Profile

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, formerly Toumaz Limited, is engaged in offering software and hardware technologies for Digital Audio devices. The Company through its division, Frontier Silicon, provides solutions for Digital Radio and Smart Audio devices. The Company is engaged in providing chips, modules and software for consumer audio devices.

