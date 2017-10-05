Fred Alger Management Inc. Sells 89,530 Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)

Fred Alger Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,530 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Puma Biotechnology worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology Inc alerts:

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE PBYI) traded down 0.49% on Thursday, reaching $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 264,077 shares. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.55 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.78). On average, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post ($8.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/fred-alger-management-inc-sells-89530-shares-of-puma-biotechnology-inc-pbyi.html.

PBYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.89.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 13,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $1,248,067.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,170,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,083,116.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $188,771.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $4,738,189. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.