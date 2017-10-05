Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $16.15 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,881,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,685,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) traded up 1.7317% during trading on Thursday, reaching $968.1599. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,397 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $929.62 and a 200-day moving average of $917.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $727.54 and a 1-year high of $988.25. The company has a market capitalization of $670.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.0872 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $26.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.67, for a total transaction of $34,804.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,858.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.40, for a total value of $3,833,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,694 shares of company stock valued at $39,941,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,033.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,080.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

