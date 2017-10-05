Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,129 Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,729,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,767 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE PBI) opened at 13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.21. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.90 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 15,666.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBI. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Cross Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence and customer engagement products and solutions to help its clients market to their customers, and shipping, mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

