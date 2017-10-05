Franklin Resources Inc. Continues to Hold Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,138,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $963,462,000 after buying an additional 476,166 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,177,452 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $368,794,000 after buying an additional 717,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,849,323 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $241,545,000 after buying an additional 1,428,886 shares during the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 2,855,493 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $170,473,000 after buying an additional 381,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,899 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $151,931,000 after buying an additional 836,384 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.28.

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) opened at 50.50 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $71.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.51 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.67%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider William Wheaton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $498,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 19,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $999,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,687.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,016 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

