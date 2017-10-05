Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.47% of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Francesca’s Holdings Corporation by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Get Francesca's Holdings Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/francescas-holdings-corporation-fran-shares-bought-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ FRAN) opened at 7.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $273.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.22.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. Francesca’s Holdings Corporation had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Francesca’s Holdings Corporation will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation Company Profile

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer, which operates a chain of boutiques across the United States. The Company offers a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 671 boutiques in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and also served its customers through www.francescas.com, its e-commerce Website.

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's Holdings Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.