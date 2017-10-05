Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) COO Steven J. Kafka Sells 3,201 Shares of Stock

Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI) COO Steven J. Kafka sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $124,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI) traded up 7.05% on Thursday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 235,429 shares. Foundation Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.59 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.16). Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 109.63% and a negative net margin of 131.79%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foundation Medicine, Inc. will post ($4.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMI. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Foundation Medicine in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Medicine by 8.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Medicine by 65.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Medicine by 15.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

FMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Foundation Medicine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foundation Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

