Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Stake Maintained by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. maintained its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, July 14th. Longbow Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) opened at 66.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $67.77.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,766,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider E Lee Wyatt sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $2,171,334.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $8,715,420. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

