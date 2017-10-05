Ford Motor Company (F) Upgraded to Buy by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $13.34 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Ford Motor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE F) traded down 0.33% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,052,250 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.27. Ford Motor also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 49,559 call options on the company. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical volume of 19,065 call options.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at $878,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $886,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,964. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,421,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,958,871,000 after buying an additional 2,491,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,567,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,624,814,000 after buying an additional 5,562,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,887,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,896,009,000 after buying an additional 3,999,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,703,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,407,000 after buying an additional 4,706,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,771,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,979,000 after buying an additional 391,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

