Ford Motor Company (F) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr raised shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.76 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Ford Motor Company alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) traded down 0.41% during trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. 24,664,313 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 49,559 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 19,065 call options.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $36.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/ford-motor-company-f-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

In other news, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $886,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.