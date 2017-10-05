Fmr LLC Sells 621,279 Shares of 2U, Inc. (TWOU)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 621,279 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.52% of 2U worth $167,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in 2U by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 39,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 2U by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,207,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,595,000 after purchasing an additional 307,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,109,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 2U by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 243,634 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on 2U from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ TWOU) opened at 58.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.79 billion.

In other news, Director John M. Larson sold 150,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $7,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $751,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Chernis sold 4,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

