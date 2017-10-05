Fmr LLC Purchases 300,249 Shares of RSP Permian, Inc. (RSPP)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,249 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.42% of RSP Permian worth $175,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in RSP Permian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RSP Permian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RSP Permian by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in RSP Permian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RSP Permian by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RSP Permian news, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $1,289,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,136,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,882,694.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $654,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,136,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,462,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

RSPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $44.00 price objective on RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank set a $43.00 price objective on RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on RSP Permian in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RSP Permian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP) opened at 34.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 2.17. RSP Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.92.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.01 million. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RSP Permian, Inc. will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

