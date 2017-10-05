Floyd D. Varley Buys 15,000 Shares of Ecobalt Solutions Inc (ECS) Stock

Ecobalt Solutions Inc (TSE:ECS) insider Floyd D. Varley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$17,250.00.

Shares of Ecobalt Solutions Inc (ECS) opened at 1.18 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $153.53 million. Ecobalt Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Ecobalt Solutions from C$1.45 to C$2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Ecobalt Solutions

Ecobalt Solutions Inc, formerly Formation Metals Inc, is a mineral exploration and mine development company. The Company’s primary project is Idaho Cobalt Project (ICP), which is located in the mining state of Idaho. The Company’s segments include Exploration and ICP development, and Corporate. It holds mineral exploration properties in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

