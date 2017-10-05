Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Insider Robert L. Benton, Jr. Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) insider Robert L. Benton, Jr. sold 18,500 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $348,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) traded down 0.133% on Thursday, reaching $18.805. 263,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.776 and a beta of 1.01. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $926.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.26 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, ARP Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

