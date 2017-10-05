Flow International Corp’s (FLOW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flow International Corp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Flow International Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Flow International Corp in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flow International Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised Flow International Corp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of Flow International Corp (FLOW) traded down 1.10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 252,959 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 329.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Flow International Corp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Flow International Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flow International Corp will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flow International Corp news, VP Stephen A. Tsoris sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $204,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rex Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flow International Corp during the first quarter worth $315,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flow International Corp during the second quarter worth $337,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Flow International Corp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Flow International Corp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Flow International Corp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter.

About Flow International Corp

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

