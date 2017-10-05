Flinton Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,928 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $12,536,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 451,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,869,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $69.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $940,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,622.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald W. Slager sold 22,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,493,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,289,052.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $2,854,922. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) traded up 0.734% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.775. The stock had a trading volume of 343,717 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.739 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $67.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

