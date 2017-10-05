Flinton Capital Management LLC Buys 27,404 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,674.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,277,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687,034 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $101,396,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,083,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,403 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 602.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,295,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,202,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after purchasing an additional 852,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $221,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,765.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean Claude Kihn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $249,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,751 shares of company stock valued at $729,491. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 261,656 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber also saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,165 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 572% compared to the typical volume of 1,215 put options.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

