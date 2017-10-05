Flinton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,446 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Graphic Packaging Holding worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 16,552.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,893,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803,973 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,667,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496,306 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,846,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,825 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,816,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 3,096.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,976,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 512,318 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Graphic Packaging Holding had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging Holding’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Graphic Packaging Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down from $17.50) on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging Holding presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Graphic Packaging Holding Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

