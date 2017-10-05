Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) EVP Andy Missan Sells 5,000 Shares

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andy Missan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fitbit Inc. alerts:

On Wednesday, September 27th, Andy Missan sold 25,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $29,550.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00.

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) traded down 1.53% during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. 4,150,426 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fitbit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock’s market cap is $1.50 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fitbit, Inc. will post ($0.31) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) EVP Andy Missan Sells 5,000 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/fitbit-inc-fit-evp-andy-missan-sells-5000-shares.html.

Several research analysts have commented on FIT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fitbit from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Vetr upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.17 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIT. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,352,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 5,989,005 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,741,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after buying an additional 3,126,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,808,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 1,567,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 1,348,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,946,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 1,279,330 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.