Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Fiserv worth $94,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,301,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,032,000 after acquiring an additional 518,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,873,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,663,000 after acquiring an additional 528,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,907,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,527,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,555,000 after acquiring an additional 232,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,485,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $2,074,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $762,682.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,124 shares of company stock worth $7,113,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Guggenheim upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.05.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ FISV) opened at 128.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $129.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 16.04%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company provides account processing systems; electronic payments processing products and services, such as electronic bill payments, transaction processing, account-to-account transfers, and person-to-person payments; Internet and mobile banking systems, and related services, including document and payment card production and distribution, and lending and risk management products and services.

