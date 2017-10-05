First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

Headlines about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Merchants Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.5753522125344 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Merchants Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) traded up 0.30% on Thursday, reaching $43.69. 48,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. First Merchants Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.94.

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. First Merchants Corporation had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Corporation will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. First Merchants Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

In related news, insider Mark K. Hardwick sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $73,466.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 66 shares of company stock worth $2,644 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Corporation Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. It operates through community banking business segment. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (each as a division of First Merchants Bank).

