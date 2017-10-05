First Interstate Bank Sells 895 Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,847,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,603,500,000 after buying an additional 1,342,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,561,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,992,000 after buying an additional 1,798,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,398,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,579,000 after buying an additional 1,365,856 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,259,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,351,000 after buying an additional 1,047,922 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,423,000 after buying an additional 419,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) opened at 126.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.63. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $127.09. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 708.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 182,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $20,826,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,471 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,332. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Vetr raised Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.03 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.03.

